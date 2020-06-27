Air Canada announces election of Directors

Air Canada announced that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 4, 2020 were elected as directors of Air Canada at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held in a virtual only format on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

All of the nominees have already been serving as directors of Air Canada, except for Amee Chande. The Corporation is pleased to welcome Ms. Chande to the Air Canada Board of Directors. Ms. Chande is a corporate director as well as a senior advisor to leading companies in the mobility sector. Most recently, Ms. Chande was Chief Commercial Officer for Waymo, Google’s self-driving car project and from 2015 to 2018, she was a Managing Director at Alibaba Group where she was the first senior executive hired to lead globalization. Ms. Chande has also held various senior management positions at global retailers. She began her career as a strategy consultant with McKinsey & Company.

Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are detailed below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Amee Chande 108,012,106 99.96% 47,788 0.04% Christie J.B. Clark 102,967,999 95.29% 5,091,894 4.71% Gary A. Doer 106,669,333 98.71% 1,390,561 1.29% Rob Fyfe 108,001,662 99.95% 58,231 0.05% Michael M. Green 105,991,879 98.09% 2,068,015 1.91% Jean Marc Huot 106,314,167 98.38% 1,745,726 1.62% Madeleine Paquin 106,890,351 98.92% 1,169,543 1.08% Calin Rovinescu 108,011,387 99.96% 48,506 0.04% Vagn Sørensen 97,628,481 90.35% 10,431,412 9.65% Kathleen Taylor 106,881,698 98.91% 1,178,196 1.09% Annette Verschuren 107,458,680 99.44% 601,213 0.56% Michael M. Wilson 106,575,993 98.63% 1,483,900 1.37%

At the meeting, shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation and approved an advisory resolution on Air Canada’s approach to executive compensation. Shareholders also ratified Air Canada’s shareholder rights plan adopted by the Board of Directors on May 4, 2020 in order to renew the existing shareholder rights plan which was adopted by the Board on March 24, 2017 and ratified by Air Canada’s shareholders on May 5, 2017.

