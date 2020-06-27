Air Canada announces election of Directors
Air Canada announced that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 4, 2020 were elected as directors of Air Canada at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held in a virtual only format on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
All of the nominees have already been serving as directors of Air Canada, except for Amee Chande. The Corporation is pleased to welcome Ms. Chande to the Air Canada Board of Directors. Ms. Chande is a corporate director as well as a senior advisor to leading companies in the mobility sector. Most recently, Ms. Chande was Chief Commercial Officer for Waymo, Google’s self-driving car project and from 2015 to 2018, she was a Managing Director at Alibaba Group where she was the first senior executive hired to lead globalization. Ms. Chande has also held various senior management positions at global retailers. She began her career as a strategy consultant with McKinsey & Company.
Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are detailed below.
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Amee Chande
|108,012,106
|99.96%
|47,788
|0.04%
|Christie J.B. Clark
|102,967,999
|95.29%
|5,091,894
|4.71%
|Gary A. Doer
|106,669,333
|98.71%
|1,390,561
|1.29%
|Rob Fyfe
|108,001,662
|99.95%
|58,231
|0.05%
|Michael M. Green
|105,991,879
|98.09%
|2,068,015
|1.91%
|Jean Marc Huot
|106,314,167
|98.38%
|1,745,726
|1.62%
|Madeleine Paquin
|106,890,351
|98.92%
|1,169,543
|1.08%
|Calin Rovinescu
|108,011,387
|99.96%
|48,506
|0.04%
|Vagn Sørensen
|97,628,481
|90.35%
|10,431,412
|9.65%
|Kathleen Taylor
|106,881,698
|98.91%
|1,178,196
|1.09%
|Annette Verschuren
|107,458,680
|99.44%
|601,213
|0.56%
|Michael M. Wilson
|106,575,993
|98.63%
|1,483,900
|1.37%
At the meeting, shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation and approved an advisory resolution on Air Canada’s approach to executive compensation. Shareholders also ratified Air Canada’s shareholder rights plan adopted by the Board of Directors on May 4, 2020 in order to renew the existing shareholder rights plan which was adopted by the Board on March 24, 2017 and ratified by Air Canada’s shareholders on May 5, 2017.