No mask, no dice: Mandatory masks on for Las Vegas

Vegas has always been – and will continue to be – a destination that represents adult freedom and the perfect place for a getaway. All the fun, energy and entertainment of Las Vegas remains the same with a new Vegas Smart twist, including the mandatory requirement of wearing facial coverings. Las Vegas does not have a lot of rules. But wearing a mask is one of them.

This afternoon, an event was held at McCarran International Airport where arriving passengers were surprised by various local entertainers distributing Las Vegas branded masks upon arrival at the Terminal 1 baggage claim. Las Vegas wants travelers to know the destination honors its commitment to visitors, employees and residents’ safety first and everyone wearing a mask helps.

Vegas Smart reminds visitors and locals alike that the destination is doing everything it can to be smart while continuing to bring the exceptional dining, attractions and experiences that Las Vegas is known for. #VegasSmart is about being mindful of surroundings and thoughtful of others: keeping a safe distance, wearing a mandatory mask and washing or sanitizing hands often. While slightly reimagined, the sentiment remains the same: Vegas is still the exciting getaway guests know and crave.

“We want our visitors to feel confident that coming to Las Vegas is still a fun and healthy experience. We know how much our visitors miss Vegas, and we want to welcome them back to enjoy the destination as safely as possible,” said Steve Hill, president/CEO for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “The mask mandate is a necessary and smart step on behalf of Nevada Governor Sisolak to make sure we can continue to share the world-class experiences you only find in Las Vegas.”

Things may look a little different from the Las Vegas visitors know and love, but that hasn’t stopped the topnotch service the destination is known for. New venues and restaurants continue to open, summertime poolside lounging is in full effect and many attractions are open for Vegas-only thrills.

Fun in the Sun

Pools are open and ready for visitors with new protocols in place. Where applicable, pool guests are recommended to reserve lounge chairs, cabanas and daybeds in advance to guarantee seating with half capacity.

Rest assured, Las Vegas is doing everything it can to be safe and smart, so guests can stay healthy and have fun. By being proactive and following mandatory mask guidelines, everyone will be able to keep enjoying the Vegas experience while staying as healthy as possible.

