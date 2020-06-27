‘Coronavirus-free’ Montenegro re-instates restriction after new COVID-19 spike

Montenegro, a picturesque Balkan country, popular with foreign tourists and famous for its rugged mountains, medieval villages and a narrow strip of beaches along its Adriatic coastline, announced that it was forced to re-introduce restrictions to try to contain a surge in new cases of COVID-19, only a month after declaring itself ‘first coronavirus-free country in Europe’.

The anti-COVID-19 measures re-introduced include a ban on sports events and outdoor political rallies.

Neighboring Serbia announced today that it would again dedicate some general hospitals to treating only COVID-19 patients, following a spike in infections there in recent days.

The moves follow Croatia’s announcement on Wednesday that it would reintroduce a 14-day quarantine for visitors from four other Balkan countries, including Serbia, due to the regional resurgence in coronavirus cases.

#rebuildingtravel