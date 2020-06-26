Hawaii Tourism Authority begins search for new President and CEO

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), the state’s tourism agency, announced today it is seeking a new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The HTA Board of Directors, which is made up of 12 members, is tasked with selecting the leader of the agency responsible for managing tourism in Hawaii.

Current HTA President and CEO Chris Tatum announced on June 3 that he is retiring. He was appointed to the position in December 2018 after a 37-year career with Marriott International. Tatum’s last day at HTA will be August 31.

Applications are being accepted and reviewed by Bishop & Company, a Honolulu-based executive search and staffing firm that was contracted through a request for proposal process. An HTA committee, consisting of HTA board members and community leaders, will review the finalists for the position and make a recommendation to the full board.

To view the job description, including responsibilities and qualifications, visit www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/who-we-are/careers/.

Interested applicants should submit their resume, cover letter and salary requirements to [email protected] by 4:30 p.m. HST on July 15, 2020. For any questions, contact Bishop & Company’s Director of Executive Search, Erinn Tomlinson, at [email protected].

#rebuildingtravel