Frankfurt Airport: Northwest Runway back in operation from July 8

Frankfurt Airport’s Northwest Runway (07L/25R) will go back into operation on Wednesday, July 8. Based on the planning figures of the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) the use of the runway will become necessary to ensure stable flight operations at Frankfurt Airport for the upcoming summer holiday season. There has already been a significant increase in movements at Frankfurt Airport compared with the months of April and May.

The runway has not been in use since March 23 and currently serves as a parking area for wide body aircraft. Runway 18 West will remain closed until further notice. All passenger handling processes are currently concentrated in FRA’s Terminal 1 only.

Frankfurt Airport has been ready to step up flight operations since mid-May. Airport operator Fraport has implemented extensive anti-infection measures in the areas currently in use in Terminal 1, in line with all health authorities regulations.

