Guam postpones reopening of travel for Japan, South Korea & Taiwan

Prioritizing the safety of island residents and travelers, the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has announced that the reopening of travel on July 1, 2020 into Guam for the countries of Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan has been postponed until further notice.

“As a result of the recent spike in local cases and out of concern for the safety and well-being of our island community, we have decided it is best to postpone our reopening,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “Guam has spent the last several weeks developing the necessary health protocols and guidelines for our residents and visitors. Although we must wear our masks and social distance, we can still share the Håfa Adai spirit. We’re all in this together—just six feet apart.”

Mandatory 14-day quarantine measures and testing requirements are still in effect for all travelers entering the island.

“It has always been the condition that if things change, we will revisit our reopening date. I want to thank our travel trade and industry partners for giving us a moment to get our house in order so we can all enjoy our beautiful island together at a later time,” said GVB President & CEO and former Governor Carl T.C. Guiterrez. “It is the right thing to postpone for the safety of everyone, and we are encouraged by the increasing level of interest in the number of tourists wanting to visit our island.”