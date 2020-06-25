Grenadian residents encouraged to play tourists in their own country

Grenadian residents are being encouraged to be tourists in their own country and go out and explore their three-island destination as part of efforts to boost local tourism. The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) launched its local campaign #ParadiseAtHome on Thursday June 25 featuring exciting offers from local hotels, guesthouses, apartments and villas.

While the world is still reeling from the effects of the spread of COVID-19 and borders remain closed for the moment, many islands are looking within to enhance the Tourism sector, which plays a critical role in the local economy through job creation and revenue generation. As part of the campaign, the diverse offers include: room discounts, complimentary massages and yoga sessions, complimentary wine and free room nights.

Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Patricia Maher, says local Tourism has always been an important pillar to the organization’s goals. She said, “ The COVID-19 pandemic has provided us with a unique opportunity to explore our islands intimately while enjoying world class services in a safe environment. I particularly want to encourage those persons on the mainland to visit Carriacou and Petite Martinique”

Speaking of the components of the campaign, GTA Communications Manager, Kimron Corion, debuted the campaign video which featured a full local cast. He said, “Our campaign, #ParadiseAtHome will be marketed locally through a mixture of traditional media and digital platforms to maximize its reach.”

Acting Marketing Manager, Renee Goodwin, thanked the stakeholders who offered their campaign deals. She said, “We are thankful for your partnership and commitment in these unprecedented times and we are sure that you will create memorable experiences for your local guests.”

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Hon. Dr.Clarice Modeste-Curwen was present at the launch and she said, “Paradise at home presents us with an excellent opportunity to ensure our health and safety protocols are in place for the protection of our citizens and visitors while delivering the highest levels of customer service.”

The participants in the campaign thus far include: BellaBlue Apartments, True Blue Bay Resort, La Luna, Grand Anse Beach Palace, Lance Aux Epines Cottages, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, 473 Villa Resort, Seabreeze Hotel, Coyaba Beach Resort, Orchard Bay Villa, The Mermaid (Carriacou), Bogles Roundhouse (Carriacou), Hotel Laurena (Carriacou), Carriacou Grand View Hotel, Melodies Guesthouse (Petite Martinique) and Millennium Guesthouse (Petite Martinique).

#rebuildingtravel