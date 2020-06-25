Seychelles Tourism Sets Foundation for Marketing Strategy Consultations

The first meeting set for the 2020 Marketing Strategy Consultations organized by the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) was conducted on Tuesday June 26, 2020 from the STB Headquarters at Botanical House, Mont-Fleuri.

Hosted by STB Chief Executive Mrs. Sherin Francis the meeting was attended by the Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Mr. Didier Dogley; Principal Secretary for Tourism, Anne Lafortune; destination marketing staff from STB headquarters at Botanical house; STB representatives around the globe; and also registered the participation of around 75 trade partners.

The session was an ideal opportunity for Mrs. Francis to provide a general overview of the current situation in Seychelles as the country will enter the second phase of its borders opening on August 1, 2020 with the arrival of commercial flights.

The session was primarily aimed at setting the foundation for the in-depth consultations as STB representatives and trade partners prepare to discuss how to jointly reposition individual source markets.

Mrs. Francis also shared an update of the various measures currently in discussions by the task force, which has been set by President Danny Faure earlier in June, a task force, chaired by Minister Dogley in regards to the relaunching of Seychelles as a destination for potential visitors in a safe manner.

During her overview presentation, Mrs. Francis also mentioned the various efforts of the STB team in keeping the destination visible during the confinement period where travels were restricted in Seychelles.

She further mentioned the part of the recovery measures being driven by the local industry revolving around domestic tourism and concluded with an insight on market intelligence data and researches showing the growing interest for the destination as well as other various points of focus for the marketing of the destination this year.

The series of virtual consultative meetings will be ongoing for the next two weeks and will culminate with the STB Strategy Marketing Meeting on Friday July 10, 2020.

