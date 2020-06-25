Maverick Hotels & Restaurants appoints General Manager of Sable Hotel at Navy Pier

Today, Founder & CEO of Maverick Hotels & Restaurants Robert Habeeb announces the appointment of industry powerhouse Laurent Boisdron to serve as General Manager of the leading firm’s flagship property and future staple in the city of Chicago: Sable at Navy Pier, a Curio Collection by Hilton in Chicago. With more than 25 years serving as an innovator in the hospitality space, Laurent has acquired extensive experience leading teams at upscale and luxury hotels worldwide, coming most recently from leading the staff at Conrad Hilton Manila.

“Boisdron has had an extremely accomplished career to date, serving guests all around the world from Brussels to Boston,” said Wendy Stevens, Chief Operating Officer at Maverick Hotels & Restaurants. “We are extremely confident in his capability to lead our team to greatness and the innovation his keen vision will bring to what will surely be a momentous occasion in Chicago’s history.”

Boisdron credits his out-of-the-box thinking, passion for creating a positive and nurturing culture for hotel staff, and his resistance to taking cookie-cutter approaches to leadership in hospitality toward his successes providing incomparable experiences for guests. He fosters team culture on property by aligning both business, brand and staff behavior to ensure a seamless flow of forward progression and innovation. Boisdron prides himself on leading with encouragement, fostering creativity and empowering his team to drive brand loyalty.

“I was attracted to this project as I believe it will truly take lodging and hospitality in Chicago to a completely new level,” said Laurent Boisdron, General Manager of Sable Hotel at Navy Pier. “Opening the doors of this property at possibly the most iconic destination in the city is a great honor and promise to lead our team to bring extraordinary service, innovation and experiences to all those that pay us a visit.”

As one of the leading full-service hotel operators, developers and consultants in the industry with a quickly growing portfolio, leaders of the team at Maverick Hotels & Restaurants are ecstatic to have the opportunity to work with Boisdron on offering a truly one-of-a-kind experience for visitors for years to come.

Perched astride one of the most iconic and revered destinations in the city of Chicago, the hotel is poised to be a must-visit for travelers and locals alike. With 222 sophisticated guestrooms offering luxurious floor-to-ceiling windows, sweeping views of Lake Michigan, two on-site dining concepts including North America’s largest rooftop restaurant & bar, along with over 170,000 square feet of usable meeting and event space that boasts a direct connection to Festival Hall, Laurent will bring his talents and keen attention to innovation to the day-to-day operations of the astonishing new property.

