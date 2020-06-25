US Travel does not like NY, NJ, CT new quarantine policy

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the announcement that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will impose a new 14-day self-quarantine requirement for visitors from certain U.S. states:

“States imposing new travel restrictions is not the direction we want to be heading for jobs and the economy. Medical experts have said that it should be possible for travel to gradually resume in phases as long as travelers and travel businesses embrace guidance on good health and safety practices. At this stage there is no debate that people should be wearing masks, and we need that to happen so the country can get moving again and people can get back to work.”

#rebuildingtravel