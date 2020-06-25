Ramada expands in Spain with two new hotel openings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with 9,300 hotels across 90 countries, today announced the expansion of its Ramada® by Wyndham brand in Spain with the upcoming openings of Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Tres Cantos and Ramada by Wyndham Valencia Almussafes.

Following the brand’s successful entry into Spain in late 2019 with Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Getafe, the two new properties are owned by Covivio, a leading European real estate operator, through its subsidiary Covivio Hotels, and managed by hotel management company Hotel Collection International. The hotels build upon Ramada by Wyndham’s broader European portfolio, which includes locations in destinations like Portugal, Italy, Turkey, Greece, Germany, Belgium, the UK and the Netherlands, amongst others.

Christian Michel, vice president, Development, Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said, “We are extremely pleased with Ramada by Wyndham’s steady growth in Spain and with our continued relationship with Hotel Collection International and Covivio. These latest additions in Madrid and Valencia will enable us to further drive our overall mission of making hotel travel possible for all, as well as offer all travelers more options in two sought after travel destinations.”

Sebastian Lodder, CEO of Hotel Collection International added, “Ramada by Wyndham is an internationally recognized and ever-evolving brand and we are thrilled to be making its presence known across Spain. With the expansion of our two new properties, we look forward to bringing guests from around the world more opportunity to experience our unparalleled hospitality, as well as welcome them to explore the unique destinations in which our hotels are located. We look forward to continuing our growth in this region under the Wyndham brand portfolio.”

Ramada by Wyndham Valencia Almussafes will open its doors on July 1, 2020, completely renovated with all the Ministry of Health of Spain’s required protocols implemented, as well as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Count on Us health and safety measures.

Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Tres Cantos is still under development and is scheduled to open in September, 2020.

#rebuildingtravel