Annual Air Transport Report and Forecast by the World Bank

Without registration, you can read one non-premium article every hour.

Download the complete 15th Air Transport Annual Report 2019 of the World Bank Group (WBG) complete with the outlook for 2020 considering COVID 2019 from this article. It is a fascinating work due to the drastic changes in the aviation market due to COVID-19 and the changed outlook for 2020. The Air Transportation has become the global transport infrastructure, which plays a key role in economic development in all markets. Never before has the economy at large benefitted from a global network on multi-modal supply chains, which allows many developing and emerging countries to benefit by participating in manufact