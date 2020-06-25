UAE is Sterilized and People are Free to Move

The UAE is sterilized after having completed its national sterilization program and lifted all movement restrictions effective Wednesday. This means residents can travel freely across the country any time of the day.

“Today we announce the completion of the National Disinfection Program, which covered the country’s public facilities and transportation. However, the public buildings will continue to be regularly disinfected,” said Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) in the UAE.

Now that the UAE UAE is sterilized and has completed its national sterilization program and lifted all movement restrictions effective Wednesday, residents can travel freely across the country any time of the day.

Earlier, people were required to stay home during the national sterilization program timings between 11pm and 6am in Dubai and 10pm and 6am in all other emirates.

Addressing a virtual Press briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Al Dhaheri said: “The program helped us sterilize public facilities like public transportation means, including the Dubai Metro. We will continue to sterilize all public facilities.”

The UAE first declared a mandatory three-day curfew from March 26 to 29 to conduct a general sterilization program to curb the spread of coronavirus. It was effective from 8pm to 6am and residents were not allowed to step out of their homes except for emergencies.

On March 31, a country-wide movement restriction was implemented until April 5 as part of the national sterilization program to disinfect bustling streets and public facilities. The curfew on movement continued between 8pm and 6am. Dubai closed down entrances and exit to Al Ras in Deira for mass testing and intense disinfection program. A nation-wide drive to disinfect the metro, buses, taxis and airports was also launched while shopping malls and restaurants remained closed.

On April 23, with the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan, the authorities announced that the nighttime curfew would be adjusted from 10pm to 6am. Malls and restaurants were allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity.

