Rebuilding Travel new cooperation with Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre

Yesterday, Rebuilding Travel (rebuilding.travel) announced a cooperation MOU with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre and appointed its first regional representative for the Balkan region.

The coronavirus has been crippling the travel and tourism industry since March. In May, the entire planet was unable to move and to sustain one of the largest industries in the world that experts associated with numerous organizations and associations which started to organize a response and a way forward.

On April 6, the publisher of TravelNewsGroup, Juergen Steinmetz, asked readers of their publications to come together and start a global discussion and exchange on what the way forward could be to assist the industry out of this crisis.

Yesterday, Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett and Juergen Steinmetz, founding Chair of rebuilding.travel, announced a cooperation with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre. GTRCM has locations in Jamaica, Nepal, and Kenya.

Also yesterday, rebuilding.travel arranged for its first regional representative for the Balkan region with Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica based in Montenegro.

Rebuilding.travel was started with additional members joining quickly.

Dr. Taleb Rifai, former UNWTO Secretary General

Dr. Peter Tarlow, President of Safer Tourism

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica

Alain St.Ange, candidate for President, Republic of Seychelles

Tom Jenkins, CEO, ETOA

H.E. Jon Najib Balala, Secretary of Tourism, Kenya

Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman of African Tourism Board

Vijay Poonoosamy, Q1 Group, Singapore

Louis D’Amore President, IIPT

Ambassador Dho Young-shim, South Korea

HRH Dr. Abdulaziz Bin Nasser Al Asud, Saudi Arabia

Dhananjay Regmi, Nepal Tourism Board

Alushca Richie, World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations

Fabien Clerk, Switzerland Tourism

Peter Morrison, President, SKAL International

Maria Blackman, Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority

Frank Haas, Hawaii

Currently, 620 members in 116 countries have joined the discussion, which is complementary to the many good initiatives started by various associations around the world.

So far, this Hawaii-based grassroots initiative has already had 53 virtual events and discussions.

For more information, along with a form to join without charge, go to www.rebuilding.travel