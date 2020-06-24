Techniques for Achieving Modern Architectural Designs

“The only constant in life is change” – this famous quote by the Greek philosopher Heraclitus couldn’t be less true when it comes to the field of architecture. Since time immemorial, the art of designing and building structures has undergone several changes in order to be relevant in different eras. These changes can be attributed to many things but perhaps what has had the most significant impact on the industry is the rise of modern technology. This has enabled professionals in the architectural realm to explore ideas and concepts that were previously thought to be impossible.

Modern technological advancements have paved the way for contemporary architectural techniques which are revolutionizing the industry. These modern methods of bringing structures to life are especially important for businesses in the building and construction industry. This is emphasized by the experts in signage design and 3D product rendering because companies that fail to embrace these techniques tend to be left behind and could risk being eliminated by their open-minded competition.

Nowadays, structures can be based on both aesthetics and functionality; this is unlike previous years when buildings were only considered for their structural practicality. In addition, the ingenuity that goes into contemporary methods of architecture have made modern structures safer; this is brought about by the extensive research that is done before the strategies are employed. To give you a scope of how these techniques are implemented, here’s an in-depth look at some of the most prevalent ones.

Blob Architecture

Otherwise known as blobitecture, this modern technique of architecture was first brought into play in the late 1800s by a renowned architect known as Jan Kaplicky. It entails a manner of designing buildings that generally take an amoeba-like shape. The buildings designed using this technique are characterized by their curves and rounded edges. Blobitecture was popularized in the 1900s and in 2002 it was featured in an article that was published in the New York Times, which increased its fame. Blob architecture has been well received by architecture critics and enthusiasts alike, mainly due to its unique finishes and futuristic semblance.

Since its inception, blob architecture has been incorporated by tons of architects around the world. One of the most notable implementations of this technique was designing the famous football stadium Allianz Arena, located in Munich, Germany. The stadium was designed by Herzog & de Meuron and was officially opened in 2005. Another great example is London City Hall, which was designed by the famous architect Norman Foster. This iconic building in London, United Kingdom was opened to the public in 2002 and is an exquisite masterpiece both on the outside and in its interior. The Kunsthaus Graz or the Graz Art Museum is yet another example of blob architecture. The brains behind this architectural masterpiece are Peter Cook and Colin Fournier.

3D Product Printing

Technology has become so engraved in our lives that it’s hard to remember a time when we didn’t have it. One of its most ingenious results in technology is 3D product rendering. It can be defined as a method of graphically representing structures as models using computer software. The list of programs that architects and designers can utilize so as to make use of 3D rendering is virtually endless. What’s more, some of the software also have interior designing tools, which is great for professionals who’d like an all-in-one solution.

A few may want to argue that good old fashioned blueprints are just as good; however, 3D renders have several perks that make it superior. One such advantage is that these computerized renders provide a perfectly-scaled virtual manifestation of the structure that’s going to be built. Here are a few other advantages of using 3D product rendering.

Help Create Sustainable Buildings

Computer-aided design (CAD) software allows architects to gauge environmental elements around the proposed structure. This enables them to design buildings that leverage conditions such as sunlight, wind, and rain in order to reduce energy consumption.

Rectifying Errors before Construction

Using 3D renders enables architects to spot potential flaws in the building. This aids in the making of major alterations before anything is finalized. These structural reviews also help in the optimization of budgets since any upscaling or downscaling costs can be estimated beforehand.

Easy to Deal with Large-scale Projects

When designing the construction of projects such as estates that contain many identical buildings, 3D rendering proves to be invaluable. Software can facilitate quick and easy designing of multiple structures using powerful cloning features.

Deconstructivism

Studies have shown that the most dominant aspect of contemporary architecture is aesthetic. Owing to this, many designers have gone to great lengths in order to ensure they meet this standard. One of the methods they’ve employed in order to facilitate this is deconstructivism. This can be described as an architectural technique that manipulates the surfaces of objects to create structures that seemingly defy the fundamental ideas of visual design. Buildings designed using this method are characterized by their non-rectilinear shapes which portray unpredictability. Analytical cubism and minimalism have both had great influence on this technique; they enable the structure to have a peculiar look while still maintaining a clean finish.

The New Synagogue of Mainz is a brilliant example of exceptional use of deconstructivism. This magnificent building which has been used as a community center since 2010, was designed by Manuel Herz and is an impeccable architectural masterpiece. Another notable example is the Walt Disney Concert Hall located in downtown Los Angeles, California. The man behind this ingeniously designed building is the renowned architect Frank Gehry. He is also the designer behind the world-famous Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, located in Spain.

Conclusion

In conclusion, contemporary methods of architecture have several different elements that can be used collectively to produce amazing works of architectural designs. Materials have also proven to play a major role in design; wood, for instance, can be used to portray a warm and homey feel. Also, these modern tactics can be fused with traditional methods of designing to create unique structures. The techniques mentioned above are just a few of the most used modern architectural methods which give rise to marvelous buildings around the world.