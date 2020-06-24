Emirates to fly Airbus A380 super jumbo to London Heathrow and Paris

The highly popular Emirates A380 aircraft will begin serving travelers on flights to London Heathrow and Paris starting from 15 July. This marks the return of Emirates’ flagship aircraft on scheduled services since the pandemic forced the temporary grounding of the airline’s passenger fleet in March.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said: “The A380 remains a popular aircraft among our customers and it offers many unique on-board features. We are delighted to bring it back into the skies to serve our customers on flights to London and Paris from 15 July, and we are gradually looking forward to gradually introduce our A380 into more destinations according to the travel demand on specific destinations. The Emirates A380 experience remains unique in the industry, and even though we’ve modified services onboard for the health and safety of our crew and customers, we are confident that our customers would welcome flying again in this quiet, comfortable aircraft.”

In addition, Emirates has announced that it will commence flights for travellers to Dhaka (from 24 June), and Munich (from 15 July), adding to its growing network.

This follows the announcement earlier in the week, that Dubai will re-open to business and leisure visitors from 7 July, with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of travellers and communities.

Emirates currently offers flights to over 40 cities, with safe and convenient connections to, from, and through its Dubai hub for customers travelling between the Asia Pacific, the Gulf, Europe and the Americas.

Flights to Dhaka and Munich will be operated with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, and can be booked online or via travel agents.

Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

Visitors to Dubai should hold an international health insurance policy covering illness from Covid-19 for the duration of their stay.

