Tourism industry’s new campaign promotes Guam as a safe destination for visitor

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has launched a new online campaign designed to reassure incoming visitors that Guam is a safe and healthy destination. The campaign aims to showcase the extra safety measures that the industry is implementing to keep residents and visitors COVID safe.

The recently launched video, titled “Visit Guam Safely” begins with a warm welcome from GVB President and CEO Carl T. C. Gutierrez and features the recognizable Che’lu the Ko’ko’ Bird demonstrating to travelers what they can expect when they travel to Guam in the new COVID safe environment. The video will be shared online with industry stakeholders and travel agents in the source markets and on all of GVB’s social pages.

The video shows Che’lu safely navigating arrival at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport and enjoyable activities throughout Guam. The video aims to reassure visitors in a fun and beautiful way that Guam’s tourism industry and local businesses have been hard at work to prepare for COVID safe experiences.

“As we begin to settle into the new normal, our island is starting to reopen but still living with the threat of COVID-19. This video addresses the health and safety protocols that we have in place to ensure the safety of the traveling public and our residents,” shared GVB President & CEO Carl T. C. Gutierrez. “Guam’s visitor industry partners are already implementing proper processes and protocols to make Guam COVID safe. It’s best to showcase what Guam is doing to stay safe particularly as we gear up for the lifting of travel bans and quarantines.”

Guam’s tourism industry is the island’s top economic driver, directly and indirectly supporting more than 21,000 jobs. In 2019, Guam welcomed a record 1.6 million visitors to its shores. When COVID-19 reached Guam’s shores on March 15, the island’s tourism industry came to a halt bringing the island’s economy to a standstill.

With most of the world reopening to travelers, Guam has the opportunity to share content that caters to people’s desire to travel to safe destinations. Building on GVB’s campaign “Give Us A Moment,” which was designed to help keep Guam top of mind during the pandemic, the bureau is now welcoming content from all business sectors that supports the confident reopening of the island and gives travelers assurance that Guam is a safe and desirable destination.

Here is how residents and businesses can participate:

1. POST VIDEOS THAT SHOW HOW GUAM IS PREPARING TO SAFELY RECEIVE VISITORS

GVB is working on communication tools to showcase Guam is ready to welcome visitors. Post or share content that showcases what our island is doing to prepare to safely reopen by implementing global tourism best practices and protocols.

Make safety fun! Use fun reminders to show customers how to abide by your business’s new safety protocols.

Post photos and videos that illustrate a business’s safety protocols and guidelines.

2. INCREASE ONLINE AND SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE BY CREATING ONLINE CONTENT FOR GUAM

Post and share new operating hours, special offers, discounts, and promotions.

Feature beautiful Guam photos and videos that show the safe enjoyment of recreational activities, nature, culture, and food and beverages that will entice visitors to choose Guam as their next vacation destination.

Work together! Partner with other businesses to promote each other’s products and services.

For greater reach and discoverability, be sure to use the hashtags #instaguam and #visitguam.

3. HIGHLIGHT UNIQUE GUAM OFFERINGS

Post about what makes your business unique and our island different from other destinations, such as our culture, food, nature, and Håfa Adai Spirit. Share our island from your perspective.

Show your spirit and island pride. Use this time to spruce up your space to attract customers, such as the addition of tropical flowers, woodwork, and other unique art pieces or features.

4. SHARE NEWS AND OFFERINGS WITH GVB

GVB is looking for Guam videos and photos to share on various social media and digital platforms locally and in our source markets. Submit your photos, MP4 videos (hi-res 1920 x 1080 wide preferred or 1080×1920 portrait), and special offers to [email protected] .

5. PARTICIPATE IN THE UPCOMING GIVE US A MOMENT #GUAM ISLAND PRIDE BEAUTIFICATION EVENT

Participate in the islandwide program or clean up the area around your home and business and create online content. Be sure to use the hashtags #giveusamoment and #guamcleanupchallenge to be recognized.

Businesses and groups can learn more about this event by visiting guamvisitorsbureau.com or by sending an email to [email protected] . Information will be posted on GVB’s Facebook (@guamvisitorsbureau) and Instagram (@visitguamusa) pages. Interested volunteers can sign up at https://bit.ly/GUAMBeautificationVolunteers.

GVB invites all residents and businesses to help prepare for the reopening of Guam’s tourism economy. Interested individuals can visit guamvisitorsbureau.com or inquire by email at [email protected].