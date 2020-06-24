Finland ends travel restrictions, quarantine for visitors from certain European countries

Tourists from certain European countries, such as Germany and Italy, will no longer be subject to travel restrictions while visiting Finland, Finnish government officials announced today.

Starting on July 13, all travel restrictions and mandatory 14-day quarantine for the visitors from those countries will end, but only if their COVID-19 infection rates ‘remain at current levels’.

The government in Helsinki will allow entry to travelers from European countries where infections remain at a maximum of eight cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of two weeks, according to Finland’s Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo.

The travel restrictions and quarantine rule will remain in place for travelers from neighboring Sweden, Reuters reported. The government earlier withdrew the emergency powers act that parliament adopted in March to tackle the COVID-19 virus.

