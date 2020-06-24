One might think that impact crashes at low speeds may not be serious. However, fender-benders, parking lot collisions, bumps, and other crashes less than ten miles per hour can still result in serious damage. They usually occur in residential areas, parking lots, and risking pedestrian lines. Also, pedestrian accidents, even at low speeds, may result in serious physical injuries.

In this post, you’ll learn the most common types of vehicle accidents that cause serious injury, aside from low-speed vehicle crashes.

Cross-Traffic Accidents

Cross-traffic accidents are also called T-bone accidents, which are collisions that occur at intersections where traffic crosses—not following traffic laws results in cross-traffic accidents. You can prevent being a victim of accidents by taking extra precaution whenever you drive through intersections. Also, watch out for any signs of distracted driving and a driver who is not paying attention.

It also helps to be knowledgeable about accident-prone areas and common types of vehicle accidents in your local area, such as Las Vegas car accidents. By doing so, you can prevent cross-traffic accidents and arrive at your destination safe and sound.

T-bone accidents are usually caused by the following:

A driver is beating a red light.

A driver suddenly on a stop sign.

A driver is taking an unprotected turn, such as a sudden left turn without yielding to all oncoming traffic.

Rollover Collisions

Rollover collisions are devastating accidents, in which something causes a car to flip over. Many rollover collisions are caused by poor road conditions and car defects. This type of vehicle accident can be a result of driver’s negligence, like in the case of aggressive driving.

The most common injuries include rollover accidents include the following serious injuries:

Organ Damage : Damages that occur on major body organs, such as the kidneys, heart, liver, and lungs. Internal organs can be damaged in a vehicle crash, particularly in a high-impact accident. It may cause internal bleeding and loss of function of the affected organ. Kidney damage and liver lacerations are the most common organ injuries as a result of car accidents.

: Damages that occur on major body organs, such as the kidneys, heart, liver, and lungs. Internal organs can be damaged in a vehicle crash, particularly in a high-impact accident. It may cause internal bleeding and loss of function of the affected organ. Kidney damage and liver lacerations are the most common organ injuries as a result of car accidents. Spinal Cord Injuries : A vehicle accident may result due to a sudden blow or impact to the spinal cord, including its surrounding tissues, discs, ligaments, and the vertebrae. The trauma can be so severe because of broken, dislocated, or crushed vertebrae that may also result in bleeding. Spinal cord injuries usually cause weakness, loss of sensation below the level of injury, loss of normal sexual function, loss of control of the bladder and bowel movement, or complete loss of muscle function.

: A vehicle accident may result due to a sudden blow or impact to the spinal cord, including its surrounding tissues, discs, ligaments, and the vertebrae. The trauma can be so severe because of broken, dislocated, or crushed vertebrae that may also result in bleeding. Spinal cord injuries usually cause weakness, loss of sensation below the level of injury, loss of normal sexual function, loss of control of the bladder and bowel movement, or complete loss of muscle function. Traumatic Brain Injuries: Traumatic brain injury refers to sudden brain damage caused by a jolt or blow to the head. The most common causes of traumatic brain injuries include motorcycle or car crashes, ranging from mild concussions to permanent brain damage.

Head-on Collisions

Whether you’re driving alone, or you’ve passengers, it’s important to stay focused on driving always. Moreover, it’s also essential to know what to do when you’re hit by a car on vacation or while you’re on your way to work or running some errands. In this way, you avoid being a victim of a deadly head-on collision.

Head-on collisions are usually the result of fatigued driving, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or distracted driving. Such an accident frequently results in the following:

Whiplash : It occurs when the neck muscles suffer a strain due to rapid backward and forward movements. Because of the sudden motion, it causes the tendons and ligaments of the neck to stretch and tear, which results in whiplash .

: It occurs when the neck muscles suffer a strain due to rapid backward and forward movements. Because of the sudden motion, it causes the tendons and ligaments of the neck to stretch and tear, which results in . Back Injuries : Back strains, such as thoracic or lumbar, happen when soft tissues are damaged because of pressure, force, or impact, causing them to stretch too hard and unnaturally. You must see a doctor immediately if you feel back pain after an accident. Most importantly, don’t sign anything with the other driver’s insurance company before a qualified medical professional fully evaluate your injuries.

: Back strains, such as thoracic or lumbar, happen when soft tissues are damaged because of pressure, force, or impact, causing them to stretch too hard and unnaturally. You must see a doctor immediately if you feel back pain after an accident. Most importantly, don’t sign anything with the other driver’s insurance company before a qualified medical professional fully evaluate your injuries. Wrongful Death Claims: Wrongful death statute must be proven by a grieving family in order to win the lawsuit. The other driver showed negligence or acted wrong, that caused the accident. Monetary damages are given to the surviving children, spouse, or other dependents of the deceased victim.

Conclusion

The common types of vehicle accidents that may result in serious injuries include cross-traffic accidents, rollover collisions, and head-on collisions. These accidents may result in back injuries, spinal cord injuries, whiplash, and organ damage. Loss of function or temporary or permanent disability may result from these accidents, that would warrant seeking legal help to obtain compensation for all damages incurred as much as possible.