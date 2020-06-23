New Belize visitor tests positive for COVID-19
The following COVID-19 update was issued by the office of Belize Director of Health Services:
Given that we had an arrival with 40+ persons this past Friday, samples were pooled and processed today, this is outside of our established testing days (Tuesdays and Fridays).
A further 45 samples were processed today and this has identified a further case of COVID-19.
The person is a young female who arrived on the flight on Friday. She is asymptomatic with no treatment required. She went into immediate quarantine upon arrival as part of the established protocol.
