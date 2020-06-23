Revenue Matters and MPA Digital Merge

In an ambitious drive to maximize revenue for current and future hospitality clients, Revenue Matters, with its unique, holistic approach to revenue management is proud to announce the merger with MPA Digital, a firm with over 30 years of CRM and loyalty marketing experience serving independent properties.

“Over the past three years Revenue Matters has partnered in close collaboration with MPA Digital resulting in significant revenue increases for several high end, independent properties,” said Trevor Stuart-Hill, president of Revenue Matters. “We have proven that hotels and resorts benefit most when revenue strategy and marketing work together in harmony. Now we are a fully integrated team.”

“Research shows hotels with the most loyal customers are also the most profitable,” added Madigan Pratt, president of MPA Digital. “And the most effective way to create loyal customers is by applying our unique and disciplined approach to database marketing and CRM. Clients embracing our approach see dramatic profit increases. Now, thanks to the merger with Revenue Matters, clients should anticipate even greater revenue performance.”

The merger of Revenue Matters and MPA Digital is effective today and will operate under the Revenue Matters name.

About Revenue Matters

Revenue Matters is squarely focused on growing asset value for client properties through a combination of technology and a comprehensive suite of revenue support services. From revenue management for hire and distribution strategy to comprehensive marketing programs and diagnostics, Revenue Matters serves as a secret weapon specifically designed for enhanced revenue performance. For more information, visit https://revenuematters.com.

About MPA Digital

MPA Digital helps independent luxury hotels drive more profitable, direct (non-commissionable) revenue. Using its unique approach to Customer Relationship Marketing (CRM) the agency employs sophisticated database marketing disciplines designed to attract, retain and create more loyal customers. Principals with extensive experience at some of the world’s largest advertising and direct marketing companies lead the agency’s team of marketing, creative, public relations, website, SEO and social media professionals. For more information, visit https://mpa.digital.