Antigua and Barbuda Launches Space Travel

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is staking its claim on owning the travel space with the launch of their new ‘Your Space in the Sun’ campaign today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The new campaign positions Antigua and Barbuda as the perfect location for travel in the new normal created in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Your Space in the Sun’ campaign is designed to specifically speak to the new desires and needs of travelers and gives people something to dream about when they are ready to book their first holiday. The concept speaks to people’s newfound desire of space and freedom to move and explore after many have been trapped indoors, with little space to themselves, with restricted access to the outside world. The campaign shows Antigua and Barbuda has the perfect antidote of space. The campaign invites people to broaden their horizons and enjoy all the space they need: space to move, space to think, space to be you.

“All indications are that travelers’ expectations have fundamentally changed, and destinations must adapt and address these concerns in order to attract business now that travel is resuming and consumer confidence is being restored,” stated the Hon. Charles “Max” Fernandez, Minister of Tourism & Investment. “One of the most profound differences centers on physical distancing. The concept of personal space has been amplified, and the aversion to mass gatherings and crowded spaces is likely to remain for the foreseeable future.”

The new campaign acknowledges and owns this reality and presents Antigua and Barbuda as the destination where space – in all its forms and in every context — is essentially what is on offer.”

After months of confinement, travelers seeking a well-deserved respite will find no better place than Antigua and Barbuda,” stated Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. “With 365 beaches, an expanse of blue sea, secluded harbours, boutique properties, private villas and one-of-a-kind attractions, Antigua and Barbuda is the perfect place to escape, broaden your horizons and enjoy all the space you need. Highlighting our bountiful space will inspire people to confidently and safely explore the wonder and beauty of our destination.”

The campaign will utilize a blend of professional as well as user generated content, featuring a series of iconic locations with an open invitation to find “Your Space in the Sun” in Antigua and Barbuda. Each execution will highlight an experience which reflects one of the destination’s pillars — romance, wellness, heritage and yachting — inspiring travelers to see themselves in Antigua and Barbuda.

The campaign launches on June 23, 2020 and will continue to roll out over the coming months on a variety of platforms.

For more information on travel to Antigua and Barbuda go to: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com

Antigua (pronounced An-tee’ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. Voted the World Travel Awards 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination, the twinisland paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches – one for every day of the year. The largest of the Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 17 mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find information on Antigua & Barbuda at: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com or follow us on Twitter. http://twitter.com/antiguabarbuda Facebook www.facebook.com/antiguabarbuda ; Instagram: www.instagram.com/AntiguaandBarbuda

