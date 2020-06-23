Iceland: Ready for your arrival when you are

As of June 15th the EU/EEA, EFTA and UK residents have begun to travel to Iceland. A travel restriction release eminently welcomed by both visitors and locals. This reopening is to be followed by nations outside of the Schengen Area on July 1st. All travelers and visitors alike are invited to either be conveniently tested for coronavirus upon arrival at Keflavik International Airport or go directly into a 14 day quarantine stay.

Having successfully eliminated the virus by mid May, Iceland began to lift restrictions and announced the reopening of the border effective June 15th. Being a nation that has faced catastrophes like volcanic eruptions, avalanches and earthquakes, we were able to deal with the pandemic effectively by using a familiar method – allowing and trusting the experts and scientists to lead onward. And upward we went.

With Iceland’s stellar strategy of data-protection, including large-scale testing, tracing, and isolating – we feel confident in our reopening process while further controlling the pandemic, which will be closely monitored from every angle. As of today we have only a few Covid-19 cases, with no hospitalizations.

The nation is confident and excited to welcome visitors again this summer. We believe that we have a lot to offer to make your holiday adventurous, safe and relaxing. Though the world is slowly emerging from lockdown we’re not expecting any high numbers in tourism, which will make this summer in Iceland the ideal Coronavirus Refuge.

As for the meetings industry, we have now opened gatherings for up to 500 people. Safety measures have been taken in all of the hotels, event spaces and other key venues. Restaurants are following strict guidelines, and transportation companies have implemented security strategies.

#rebuildingtravel