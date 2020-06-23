Huge earthquake rocks southern Mexico

A powerful earthquake has rocked the Mexican state of Oaxaca, rattling buildings in the country’s capital more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) away.

A magnitude 7.5 tremor struck on Tuesday morning, with Mexico’s National Seismological Service rating its strength at 7.1 before upgrading the intensity to 7.5. The United States Geological Survey (USGS), meanwhile, recorded it as a 7.7 magnitude earthquake. Such a huge quake is classified as ‘major’, and can cause serious damage.

The USGS placed the quake’s epicenter along the southern coastline of Oaxaca, yet its effects were felt as far inland as Mexico City. Videos taken in the capital show buildings and power lines swaying, as what sounds like dull explosions ring out in the background.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

