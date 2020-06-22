Dubai Business Events joins forces with UNICEO

Dubai Business Events will now actively cooperate with UNICEO by becoming a global partner and supporting the activities of the non-profit association based in Geneva.

This agreement allows Dubai to continue its positioning the destination during the COVID-19 crisis in the segment of corporate meetings and events, a strategic priority for the destination. By partnering with UNICEO, Dubai will have direct access to key decision makers for events at medium and large international companies, all potential customers for the destination especially when recovery arises.

Steen Jakobsen, Assistant Vice President, Dubai Business Events, declares: “We are pleased to partner with UNICEO and support it in its ongoing efforts to deliver education and knowledge to its members. As the city’s official convention bureau, Dubai Business Events has always sought to align itself with organisations that have a credible voice within the international meetings industry, and as we collectively emerge from the current challenges we face globally, UNICEO’s ability to provide intelligence and thought leadership will be invaluable. We look forward to working with UNICEO and demonstrating to its membership our robust and resilient business events offerings as we prepare to welcome the world back to Dubai.”

Laurent Fuchs who leads UNICEO globally believes that ” over the past years Dubai has conducted an ambitious strategy to attract visitors and reached the top 10 most visited cities and is a leading destination for corporate events. This agreement, reached in a challenging moment, sends our Members and the whole Meeting & Events segment a very strong message of unconditional support. We are convinced that Members will remember this support when it will be time to plan live events again.”