Etihad Airways returns to Greece

Etihad Airways, the second-largest and a flag carrier airline of the United Arab Emirates, announced that it will re-launch service from Abu Dhabi to Athens, Greece. The twice-weekly schedule will commence on June 24 and will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays using a two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The flights will connect guests travelling to and from Athens with key destinations in Asia and Australia via Abu Dhabi. The addition of Athens increases the total number of international flights being flown by Etihad throughout June to 25 destinations, with plans to significantly increase the number of scheduled flights around the world, as international travel restrictions are lifted.

Etihad continues to follow UAE and international government, regulatory and health authority directives, and is playing its part in helping to limit the spread of COVID-19. The airline has implemented an extensive sanitisation and customer safety programme and is practicing the highest standards of hygiene at every part of the customer journey. This includes catering, aircraft and cabin deep-cleaning, check-in, health screening, boarding, inflight, crew interaction, meal service, arrival and ground transportation, among others.

Specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, have been introduced to provide essential travel health information and care so our guests can fly with greater peace of mind. This dedicated multi-lingual team will offer reassurance to guests by sharing advice on travel wellbeing and details of the health and sanitisation measures being implemented throughout their journey.

