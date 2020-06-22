New Mercure hotel opens in Seoul’s trendy Hongdae district

Accor Ambassador Korea, in partnership with Seohan Tourism Development Co., Ltd, is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of Mercure Ambassador Seoul Hongdae this August.

“Mercure is a trusted brand that allows travelers to really immerse themselves in the destination. Mercure Ambassador Seoul Hongdae is located in close proximity to the four universities, where the district is renowned for its bustling nightlife and underground culture,” said Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer, Accor, Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives.

“This is the first hotel opened in the north western part of Seoul. Hongdae is renowned for its vibrant urban arts and amazing music scene. The hotel is located in close proximity to both Incheon and Gimpo International Airport, offering visitors an opportunity to explore some of the great attractions nearby,” said Steve Choi, President in Seohan Tourism Development Co., Ltd, an affiliated company of Ambassador Group.

“Hongdae has become one of the top three tourist spots followed by Myeongdong and Dongdaemun when the Airport Railroad Express (AREX) opened in 2010. One of the hippest areas in Seoul, Hongdae is the hotspot for all the cool and trendy places in Korea. The opening of Mercure Ambassador Seoul Hongdae reflects the distinct character and culture of the precinct and we are confident that this new addition to our current 15 hotels in Seoul will provide for even more memorable experiences,” added Vincent Lelay, Vice President of Operations for South Korea.

#rebuildingtravel