Earthquake in Northern Iceland

A remote region in Northern Iceland was surprised by a strong 6.0 Earthquake on Sunday night.

The quake was measured at 19.07 local time .

The quake epic center was measured 51 km from Siglufjörður. Siglufjörður is a small fishing town in a narrow fjord with the same name on the northern coast of Iceland. The population in 2011 was 1,206; the town has been shrinking in size since the 1950s when the town reached its peak of 3,000 inhabitants.

Location of the earthquake.

51.1 km (31.7 mi) NNE of Siglufjoerdur, Iceland

101.9 km (63.2 mi) N of Akureyri, Iceland

314.8 km (195.2 mi) NNE of Reykjavik, Iceland

317.5 km (196.8 mi) NNE of Kpavogur, Iceland

Due to the remoteness of the region, there is no major damage or injuries expected and reported.