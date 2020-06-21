Earthquake in Northern Iceland
A remote region in Northern Iceland was surprised by a strong 6.0 Earthquake on Sunday night.
The quake was measured at 19.07 local time .
The quake epic center was measured 51 km from Siglufjörður. Siglufjörður is a small fishing town in a narrow fjord with the same name on the northern coast of Iceland. The population in 2011 was 1,206; the town has been shrinking in size since the 1950s when the town reached its peak of 3,000 inhabitants.
Location of the earthquake.
- 51.1 km (31.7 mi) NNE of Siglufjoerdur, Iceland
- 101.9 km (63.2 mi) N of Akureyri, Iceland
- 314.8 km (195.2 mi) NNE of Reykjavik, Iceland
- 317.5 km (196.8 mi) NNE of Kpavogur, Iceland
Due to the remoteness of the region, there is no major damage or injuries expected and reported.
CATEGORIES etnIceland travel newsTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Safety & EmergenciesTravel Wire News