Terror in Reading UK prompted Dusseldorf in Germany to react
It’s now official. The stabbing attack in Reading, UK has now officially declared a terror attack. In Dusseldorf, Germany the mayor of this German City, Mr. Geisel voiced his sympathy and shock to his colleague, mayor councilor David Stevens.
Reading in southeast England has 230,000 residents and since 1988 an official sister city for Duesseldorf.
Die Nachricht des mutmaßlichen Terroranschlags mit drei Toten und drei Schwerverletzten in der englischen Partnerstadt Reading ist in der Landeshauptstadt Düsseldorf mit Entsetzen aufgenommen worden.
“Ich bin bestürzt über die Nachrichten aus unserer Partnerstadt. Drei Menschen sind einem schrecklichen Verbrechen zum Opfer gefallen. Auch wenn wir noch nicht alle Einzelheiten kennen, müssen wir derzeit von einem feigen Terroranschlag auf Unschuldige ausgehen. Meine Gedanken sind bei den Angehörigen der Opfer. Ich werde mich noch in einem persönlichen Schreiben an Readings Bürgermeister Councillor David Stevens wenden.”
The stabbings in Reading, in which three people were killed and at least three others were injured, have been declared a terrorist incident. Counter-Terrorism Policing South East will now lead the investigation into the attack.
A 25-year-old man who remains in police custody after he was arrested at the scene on Saturday evening has been named as Khairi Saadallah. Multiple sources have confirmed Saadallah is a Libyan refugee who had been granted asylum and had previously been in prison for a relatively minor offense.
Saadallah was on the radar of the security services in the middle of last year. The intelligence agencies believe Saadallah had mental health and violence problems, the sources said.
The first named victim of the terrorist attack in Reading has been identified as James Furlong. He was the Head of History, Government, and Politics at the Holt School in Wokingham. Furlong has been described as a “kind and gentleman” who had a “real sense of duty and cared for each and every one of our students”.
The prime minister, Boris Johnson, has said he would make changes to the legal system to prevent other attacks from happening if “there are lessons to be learned”. The attack could be the third terrorist incident in the UK since the terror threat was downgraded last November.
Co-headteachers of The Holt School, Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce have released a statement paying tribute to James Furlong.
The statement said: “We are so very sad to report that on Saturday 20th June, James Furlong, our wonderfully talented and inspirational Head of History and Government and Politics was tragically killed in the terrorist incident at Forbury Gardens in Reading.
“James was a very kind and gentle man; he had a real sense of duty and cared for each and every one of our students. He truly inspired everyone he taught through his passion for his subject and his dedication. He was determined that our students would develop a critical awareness of global issues and in doing so, become active citizens and have a voice.
“As a Holt community, we all now need to absorb this sad news. Counselors will be available for students and staff.
“Words cannot describe our shock and sadness at this time. Our thoughts are with his mum, dad, brother and family, and his friends and colleagues.
“He was a cherished colleague and he will be sadly missed.”