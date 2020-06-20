Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport honors doctors

Sheremetyevo International Airport honored doctors in a solemn ceremony on June 19, the eve of the Day of the Russian Medical Worker. Sheremetyevo Airport held the ceremony as a part of the promotion event #Thank you Medics, organized by the All-Russian civic movement Medical Volunteers and the Russian Ministry of Health.

A ceremonial presentation of commemorative anniversary badges to the airport’s medical workers took place in Terminal B. Opening the event, Sheremetyevo Deputy Director General Dmitry Kaygorodov said, “It was you, Sheremetyevo’s medical staff, who were faced with a particularly difficult task these months: to ensure the safety of passengers, guests and employees of the country’s largest airport. We sincerely thank you for always being at your post, for your dedication, courage and willingness to come to the rescue at any moment. Regardless of scientific and technological progress, it is the personality and professionalism of the doctors that have played and will play a key role in medicine.”

As part of the airport’s effort to honor medical professionals, photographs of doctors are displayed on all large media screens of the airport, as are images of employees of the airport’s health centers and medical unit, as well as the Moscow Department of Health and the Moscow Region Ministry of Health, carrying out their daily responsibilities. Currently, there are more than 270 medical workers at the Medical and Sanitary Unit and health centers of Sheremetyevo Airport, some of them with more than 30 years’ experience.

A modern airport cannot operate effectively today without a team of doctors, paramedics, nurses and nurses’ aides. Every day, these professionals are on the front line, often facing a high level of risk. Doctors provide assistance to airport and airline employees, often save the lives of passengers, and encounter and successfully handle extraordinary and unforeseen situations, including the current COVID-19 pandemic. This experience has once again shown the high level of professionalism and effectiveness of the airport’s doctors, even during periods of unprecedented heavy workload.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia, Sheremetyevo’s doctors, along with employees of medical institutions in Moscow City and Moscow Region, were responsible for protecting the health of passengers, guests and airport employees. Total health monitoring was carried out for passengers arriving from epidemiologically unfavorable countries. When signs of acute respiratory viral infection were detected, passengers were sent to health centers of SVO JSC, whose uninterrupted operation during the pandemic period was supported by 60 doctors. Since the beginning of 2020, more than 8,300 patients have been seen by medical staff at the airport’s health centers, an average of 60 per day.

