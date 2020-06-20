New health measures announced at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport

Since the very beginning of the crisis, ADM Aéroports de Montréal has been working closely with federal and provincial public health agencies to ensure that YUL, Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, provides a healthy and safe environment for all its users. In addition to the upcoming opening of international and trans-border borders, and in order to prepare the facilities to handle a greater influx of passengers, a series of additional measures will be implemented at various strategic points along the terminal’s route.

For example, the following changes will take place at YUL in the coming weeks through the new “Travel with Confidence” program:

Upon arrival at YUL

Only entrances 4, 11 (departures level) and 25 (arrivals level) will provide access to the terminal.

These will be equipped with their own health checkpoint. Passengers will be required to wash their hands, answer questions to determine whether they have symptoms associated with COVID-19, and wear a mask. A temperature reading will also be taken at this location.

In order to limit traffic inside, only travelers and employees will be allowed to enter the terminal building. Accompanying persons must remain in their car in the drop-off zone unless they are escorting a person requiring special attention or a minor child. However, they will be subject to the same health checks as passengers.

In addition, a number of features online will allow passengers to book their services, limiting contact: Reserving a parking space Reservation of passage through the security checkpoint for departures of international and domestic flights



In the terminal

Since physical distancing is not always possible in the terminal, wearing a face covering will be mandatory for everyone upon entry to YUL. Children under two years of age and persons with breathing difficulties, disabilities or unable to remove their mask without the assistance of a third party, will be exempt from this obligation.

Areas where passengers are travelling will be cleaned and disinfected 10 times a day.

Disinfectant gel dispensers will be accessible in the terminal building at each stage of the passenger journey where there will be contact or a need to handle the mask.

Washroom sinks, soap dispensers and hand dryers are automated.

Baggage carts will be disinfected and cleaned after every use.

Restaurants and shops will ensure that all current health regulations are followed. This will lead to a reduced number of seats in the dining rooms to allow for physical distancing.

On leaving YUL

No one will be allowed to enter the terminal to greet travelers. Only essential assistants or helpers will be permitted to do so.

Taxi drivers licensed to operate at YUL will be required to clean their car between each customer, wear a mask, and wash their hands regularly. Some vehicles will be equipped with a plexiglass screen separating the front seats from the passenger seats. Passengers can make a request to the dispatcher to use one these vehicles.

It should also be noted that YUL is already equipped with self-service check-in kiosks and baggage drop-off kiosks. In the coming months, the use of new technologies will increase the automation of other processes, further limiting points of contact.

“The health and safety of our passengers and employees has always been our top priority. That’s why ADM set up a multi-functional working group whose mandate was to identify best practices in public health, particularly in the air transport industry, to evaluate other airports’ approaches, and to consult with our various industry partners,” said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM. “We believe that these new measures, combined with the measures already in place and the increased vigilance of passengers, will significantly limit the spread of the virus in our facilities and make travelers want to come back and visit us at YUL. The entire airport community looks forward to welcoming them back.”

