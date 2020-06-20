Norway keeps its borders closed to avoid importing COVID-19 cases

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced that the country must keep its borders under tight control in order to prevent importation of COVID-19 from abroad.

“There is still a danger of new infections… Cases of infection coming from abroad is the biggest danger today,” Solberg told parliament. “So it is important to keep control.”

Norway has some of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe.

Norway is not a member of the EU but belongs to the passport-free Schengen travel zone. Most non-residents, including tourists, are still not allowed into the country. However, those who work in sectors deemed crucial, such as agriculture or oil, and persons who can prove a family link with Norway, may travel there. They must undergo a 10-day quarantine.

People from mainland Sweden are not allowed into the country, given the higher number of infections there.

