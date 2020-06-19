Carnival Corporation & plc names new Chief Operations Officer

Carnival Corporation & plc today announced that Josh Weinstein has been named chief operations officer, effective immediately.

Reporting to Carnival Corporation President and CEO Arnold Donald, Weinstein’s responsibilities will include oversight of major operational functions, including global maritime, global ports and destinations, global sourcing, global IT and global auditing.

In addition, Weinstein will retain oversight of Carnival UK, the operating company for P&O Cruises and Cunard, which he managed directly for the past three years. Simon Palethorpe, currently president of Cunard, will assume added responsibilities in the role of president of Carnival UK.

The structural leadership moves are part of the company’s broader efforts to enhance operations and mobilize the global organization prior to its return to cruising.

“Josh is a highly talented executive with extensive industry experience and institutional knowledge who will add important strength to our senior leadership team,” said Donald. “We are leveraging our pause in cruising to make a number of strategic changes within our business, including this important role, which is designed to strengthen our global operations and position the company and our brands for the future.”

Weinstein’s tenure with Carnival Corporation has included 10 years as the company’s treasurer, as well as five years as an attorney in the corporate legal department.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to taking on this important role at a critical time for our company,” Weinstein said. “I certainly realize that many opportunities and challenges lie ahead as we look to restart our cruise operations around the globe. As we navigate this unprecedented time, we are fortunate to have world-class brands and extraordinary team members across the global organization with a proven track record of success to build on as we look toward returning to what we do best, which is providing our guests with the world’s best vacation experience.”

Prior to joining Carnival Corporation, Weinstein served as a corporate attorney. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the New York University School of Law.

A native of New York, Weinstein and his wife have three children.

