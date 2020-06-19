Dominica could re-open borders to tourists in July

Dominica’s Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit informed the nation that there are currently no COVID-19 cases in Dominica. The last recorded cases from repatriated cruise ship workers have recovered and were discharged from the COVID-19 Isolation Unit.

COVID-19 restrictions were further lifted this week to allow for public officers to return to work full time effective June 15, 2020. The Prime Minister also stated that plans are underway for the reopening of the country’s borders in July, however he cautioned that the chances of having more cases of COVID-19 would increase once the borders are reopened.

Protocols are being put in place for the reopening of the borders and advice is being sought from regional and international agencies such as United Nations Development Program, Caribbean Public Health Agency, World Health Organization and the Pan-American Health Organization on utilizing a phased approach for reopening the borders.

Prime Minister Skerrit further announced that the capacity of the laboratory to do PCR tests will increase from 25 tests in 24 hours to 100 tests per day.

