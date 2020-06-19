Seychelles Tourism to Hold First Virtual Marketing Strategy Meeting

One of most valued events for tourism representatives in Seychelles, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Marketing Strategy Meeting, traditionally uniting local tourism partners under the same roof to discuss various pertinent issues relating to the marketing of the destination will be taking place this year in July.

This year, in view of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely affected tourism and travel worldwide, the meeting will take place differently.

Omitting the usual forecasting functions of the meeting, it will focus around relaunching the destination from fall 2020 and beyond, instead of looking at the year ahead for continuity in business.

The series of virtual consultative meetings have been set between Wednesday, June 24, 2020 to Friday, July 3, 2020 and will culminate with the STB Strategy Marketing Meeting on Friday, July 10, 2020.

The series of meetings will allow members of the tourism trade to join in various sessions hosted by the market representatives to allow them to discuss and input on individual market strategy.

From the STB Headquarters, a special session will be dedicated for discussion on communications strategy and content creation. The output of the work and the plans being worked on by STB management will be presented on July 10, 2020.

The meeting will be assisted by key stakeholders including the high officials from the tourism ministry the STB staff and management from STB Headquarters, STB representatives from across the globe.

Tourism trade partners operating in Seychelles wishing to participate in the meetings will be required to register for all the sessions via a link to be communicated to them next week.

The meetings will take place via zoom and will be in the form of a webinar.

