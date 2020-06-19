Innovation in the Travel Industry: What Needs to Change?

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries, but it has had a particularly devastating impact on the travel sector. With planes grounded and holidays cancelled, airline companies have struggled to survive this devastating time.

However, after almost four months, the travel sector is once again starting to open. With the risk of Covid-19 still ever present, companies have had to adapt to a new way of working. Here, we’ll look at how the travel sector needs to change in light of the pandemic.

What changes are likely to occur?

Experts have predicted how they think the travel industry will change in light of Covid-19. Some of the main factors that the industry will need to focus on include:

Air pollution

Local travel

Deposits

Remote travel

Social distancing

One of the positive things that has come from the worldwide lockdown, is the reduced air pollution levels. With planes grounded, it has helped to significantly reduce air pollution. Global warming continues to be an important issue and travel companies are going to need to focus more on reducing their impact. Some experts even believe increased legislation will be introduced to help with this.

Social distancing is also going to be a priority. This could be extremely difficult to do in the travel sector, particularly on planes. So, we’re likely to see fewer people travelling at any one time. Airports are also likely to continue to use touchless systems, such as check ins and boarding.

Deposits have also been a major issue, with many tourists struggling to get a refund for cancelled holidays. In future, travel companies may be required to hold customer money in an independent account.

Local and remote travel

Once the travel sector does open up fully again, we’re likely to see a huge increase in both local and remote travel. Tourists are likely going to avoid the more built-up popular destinations. Instead, many are looking to travel to the more remote parts of the world.

For many people, staying closer to home will be seen as the safest option. This means local tourism companies will see a dramatic increase in demand. Companies such as Air BnB will need to ensure they are set up for an increase in bookings.

A focus on smaller travel groups

To accommodate social distancing guidelines, travel companies could also switch to smaller group travel. Innovation has become crucial across all sectors during the pandemic. Airlines and travel companies need to find new ways of working and adopt their holidays in line with new measures.

Prior to Covid-19, RSM researched how businesses felt about innovation. A staggering 86% agreed that a major challenge is setting up an environment that channels and nurtures creativity of younger generations. Travel companies are going to need to be creative when it comes to hiring and nurturing new talent. After the devastation caused in the industry due to the pandemic, people are going to think twice about joining a travel-based career.

Overall, we are likely to see a lot of changes within the travel sector due to Covid-19. The above are just some of the changes we can expect.

