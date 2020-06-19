How to Stay Healthy While Traveling

Traveling is such a unique experience that so many of us are craving right now, as a result of the coronavirus’ devastating impact on the travel industry. Although you can’t jet set tomorrow or probably even in the coming weeks, that shouldn’t stop you from planning a trip in advance. But as you envision yourself indulging at Parisian patisseries, don’t forget to set a plan for staying healthy abroad!

Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered. In this post, we’ll be discussing some tips and tricks that will help you feel and look good from the moment you take off to the second you step off the plane back home.

1. Pack some sanitizer for the plane and public transit

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely altered how we function in our home countries and will almost certainly impact how we travel for many years to come. And because there are still so many unknowns regarding the virus, it’s important to take the utmost precaution whether you’re traveling domestically or abroad.

In addition to packing hand sanitizer, make sure to tote these items in your day pack:

Sanitizing wipes for the plane and high-traffic surfaces

A face mask or other facial covering

Vitamin C tablets to help boost immunity

Healthy snacks to obtain the nutrients your body needs to stay strong

When possible, remember to wash your hands thoroughly with soap for at least 20 seconds.

2. Get adequate sleep

Depending on where you’re headed, it might be difficult for you to get the full amount of sleep that your body is accustomed to. But to avoid jet lag and a weakened immune system, it’s vital that you get as much quality rest as possible. If you need support adjusting to a time change, just pack along some high quality CBD edibles, not only will they help you rest, but they can also offer stress and pain relief.

3. Drink plenty of water

Staying hydrated helps your body balance out fluids and ultimately, make sure that its internal systems, like digestion, circulation, and nutrient transportation are working efficiently. Bringing a reusable water bottle with you is a great way to ensure that you’re meeting the amount of water that your body needs each day.

Note: Some countries don’t have as many water fountains as we’re used to in the United States, but if you ask cafe or restaurant workers politely, they’ll likely be happy to give you a refill.

4. Continue to be active

One of the best parts about traveling is exploring a city or rural destination by foot or on bike. With this up close and personal perspective, you’ll notice so many things you might not have on public transit or in a taxi. Plus, physical activity is essential to keeping your immune system strong! Invest in a fitness tracker and set a daily step goal for yourself to make sure you’re getting enough exercise each day.

5. Eat nutritiously

As we briefly mentioned before, it’s so important that you get your daily nutrients in. Not only will this easy step help fortify your immune system, but it will also help make sure other vital systems in your body are operating optimally. Eating out is one of the many joys of traveling, but it can take a serious toll on your body when done excessively.

If you’re on a long trip, make it a point to shop at local markets and find nutritional foods to supplement in between or instead of having meals out. A good rule of thumb is planning to spend lunch or breakfast at home, that way you can save the true culinary experience for dinner!

Another benefit to shopping at the local market is that you get the chance to really dive into your destination’s culinary culture. Try out some new things and have fun with it — you could even take a local cooking class if you’re feeling especially adventurous!

Final notes

Traveling the world opens you up to so many new experiences and magical memories. However, it’s still important to take steps to preserve your health while you’re away from home. With these tips, you can stay healthy, strong, and vibrant no matter where your travels take you.

#rebuildingtravel