World Health Organization Declares Anguilla COVID-19 Free

Anguilla is now officially categorized by the Word Health Organization (WHO) as having “no cases” of COVID19. As part of the continual review of the transmission classification of COVID-19 cases, Anguilla’s Ministry of Health was notified on June 16 that Anguilla’s classification was changed from “sporadic cases” to “ no cases.” The change to Anguilla – COVID-19 free – is reflected in the WHO’s situation report published on June 18, 2020.

This is an important milestone and a major achievement for Anguilla. The Ministry of Health and the Government of Anguilla expressed their sincere appreciation and congratulation to the people of Anguilla for this remarkable achievement and appealed for their continued cooperation moving forward.

As the government gradually begins to reopen the borders, they are encouraging the community to continue to practice the range of control measures that have been in place over the last few months. This includes staying home if unwell, hand and respiratory hygiene and maintaining a physical distance of at least 3 feet from other persons, especially from those with respiratory symptoms, (eg. coughing, sneezing). These practices are the new normal which must be maintained into the foreseeable future.

The island’s borders remain closed to commercial international traffic through June 30.

For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com

For the most recent guidelines, updates and information on Anguilla’s response to effectively containing the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.beatcovid19.ai

