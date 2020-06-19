Lufthansa Group has the best innovation teams in Germany

Lufthansa Group has been awarded the “Best Digital Lab Award 2020” twice. The award was presented to Lufthansa Innovation Hub and Eurowings Digital by Capital and Infront Consulting. The honor is based on a study that examined 50 digitization units of established companies in German-speaking countries. The study is the largest of its kind and has been published annually since 2017. It is the third time that Lufthansa Innovation Hub has taken first place.

“Digital innovations are critical for the continued development and long-term success of the Lufthansa Group. We are delighted that two of our teams have won first place. This is a great appreciation and acknowledgement of their work”, says Thorsten Dirks, Member of the Executive Board for Digital and Finance. “The ability to develop digital solutions to challenges and to be adaptable is more valuable than ever today. Both companies are not only making a significant contribution to the digital future of the entire Lufthansa Group, but are also actively involved in shaping the business transformation of our company.”

This year, the main focus of the review was on the scalability of each unit’s innovations. Projects were examined in this context that are both related to and outside of the core business of the Group companies. Take, for example, the “Compensaid” service developed by Lufthansa Innovation Hub. Travelers use a digital platform to calculate the amount of CO2 resulting from their trip and can then compensate it with sustainable aviation fuel.

The award for Eurowings Digital specifically recognizes the development of smart services that enable the digital subsidiary to accompany passengers through all phases of their journey and to provide a kind of “digital companion.” With these solutions, Eurowings Digital is driving the expansion of a travel platform around the Eurowings’ core business, allowing for a simple, convenient and affordable travel experience from a single source. The latest Eurowings Digital products include the Eurowings customer app and the Eurowings flight guide, a digital travel assistant.

