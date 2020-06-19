Frankfurt Airport Continues to Offer More Destinations

European holiday destinations increase following the cancellation of travel warnings – Long-haul flights back in the program – FRA offers 175 destinations worldwide from the end of June

FRA/rap – The cancellation of travel warnings for most of Europe is also clearly visible at Frankfurt Airport (FRA). During the second half of June, the number of flights from Frankfurt to the classic holiday regions in the Mediterranean has been increasing sharply. The number of weekly connections to Mallorca has increased from 6 to 26. For the first time since March, the Greek islands will also be served via FRA: with nine weekly flights to Heraklion on Crete planned from June 29. In total, Frankfurt Airport will be offering some 175 destinations – including about 50 intercontinental routes – at the end of June.

The small increase in flight offerings to some long-haul destinations in the Far East and South America is also planned. In addition, further destinations to North America will also be served again via the Frankfurt global hub from June 29. The attached table provides an overview the scheduled flights currently planned via Frankfurt.

The capacity planned via FRA will increase to 219,000 seats for the last week of June 2020 – representing a gain of 10 percent at the beginning of June and a gain of about 20 percent versus the previous year’s level. With a view to the start of the summer vacation period, Fraport (the operator of Frankfurt Airport) expects a gradual expansion of flight offerings during the coming weeks. Due to the corona pandemic, FRA’s total traffic volume will continue to be noticeably below the 2019 level. Therefore, all passenger handling processes are currently concentrated in FRA’s Terminal 1 only.

Airlines reserve the right to change flight services at short notice. Passengers should always check the latest flight information of their airline before traveling. They are also advised to check the current travel advice from the German Foreign Office. Also see FRA’s online flight schedule at www.frankfurtairport.com, which includes details on the planned arriving and departing flights.

Since mid-May, Frankfurt Airport has been prepared for the increase in flight operations. Fraport has implemented extensive anti-infection health measures in the Terminal 1 areas currently in use – according to required regulations of the health authorities. Further details are summarized here. An overview of anti-infection health measures implemented at Frankfurt Airport is available here.

