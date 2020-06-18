Costa Rica plans to re-open borders for tourists on July 1

Costa Rica has maintained one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in Latin America, and its government has been recognized for its successful management and containment of the virus due to the quick actions it took in establishing:

A specialized COVID-19 patient center

Fourteen-day quarantine order for any individuals arriving in the country after March 5, when the first case of the virus was reported

Driving and other restrictions for communities with infections

Measured actions according to WHO guidelines every step of the way

Costa Rica’s free and universal healthcare, which was established over 80 years ago and covers ~95% of the population (contributing to the highest country life expectancy in the world), strong institutional support, pandemic preparedness, and community efforts, were also factors in containing the spread of the virus.

Reopening Plans

As Costa Ricans near a border reopening date of July 1 (subject to change based on the progression of the virus around the world), Costa Ricans are eager to bring back the country’s strong tourism industry and welcome international travelers. Many hotels have utilized this time to establish new health and safety protocols, make repairs and implement employee training, as well as offer discounts for future travel. The Ministry of Health, with the support of the Costa Rica Tourism Board, has designed a set of 15 protocols that will ensure the safety of both national and international tourists, once travel is possible. The protocols unite the efforts of the public and private sector.

Costa Rica as a First-Choice Travel Destination Post Pandemic

While travelers have been under stay-at-home orders, countries around the world have reported a resurgence in wildlife. Those looking to travel sustainably will find Costa Rica’s sustainable tourism model and many wildlife and nature opportunities, such as hiking any one of the country’s 27 national parks or visiting a wildlife refuge, to be an educational experience. A long-time global leader in conservation and sustainability, Costa Rica runs on 99.5% clean and renewable energy, and plans to achieve complete decarbonization by 2050. Costa Rica also recently became the first country in Central America to legalize same-sex marriage, demonstrating its commitment to welcoming all types of travelers. Ranked the No. 5 top adventure destination in the world for 2019 by the Virtuoso Luxe Report, adventure-seekers can enjoy year-round activities like canopy ziplining, surfing, nocturnal tours, whale and bird watching, paddle boarding, parasailing and more.

