Emirates adds 10 new destinations, offers connections through Dubai for 40 cities

Emirates today announced it will offer scheduled flights for travelers in 10 more cities: Colombo (from 20 June), Sialkot (24 June), Istanbul (from 25 June); Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (all from 1 July); and Barcelona and Washington DC (all from 15 July).

Emirates’ flights from Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Pakistan, will only carry outbound passengers to the UAE and onward destinations.

This will take the total number of Emirates destinations on offer for travelers to 40, providing more options for customers who wish to return home or those travelling for essential purposes.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: “Thanks to the UAE authorities’ support and partnership, Emirates has been able to provide smooth and safe journeys for those who need to travel, and we look forward adding flights to more destinations in the coming weeks. The UAE government’s recent announcement to ease travel for UAE citizens and residents show the thorough approach that our country is taking with regards to resuming economic activities, and as we gradually return to regular services, Emirates’ number one priority will always be the health and safety of our customers, our crew and our communities.”

In addition, Emirates will add flights to the following cities in July: London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a convenient connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country.

