IGLTA: Two-thirds of global LGBTQ+ travelers would travel again in 2020

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) recently surveyed members of the LGBTQ+ community to gauge their attitudes toward leisure travel in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Responses came from approximately 15,000 LGBTQ+ travelers around the world, with the largest representation from the United States, Brazil, Canada, France and Mexico.

Once global timelines and safety protocols are established, there is a strong desire within this segment to resume travel in 2020. Two-thirds (66%) of global respondents said they would feel comfortable traveling again for leisure before the end of 2020, with September and October the most popular choices.

Nearly half (46%) said they would not change the types of destinations they choose to visit after the coronavirus situation is resolved, reflecting a high degree of destination loyalty amid the uncertainty. While 25% of respondents are still undecided, only about 28% said they would change their destination choices.

“Previous studies have shown our community to be a resilient and loyal travel segment with a tendency to travel more than their non-LGBTQ+ counterparts,” said John Tanzella, IGLTA President/CEO. “We wanted to document their sentiments during this particularly challenging moment in time to remind the tourism industry at large that LGBTQ+ travelers should be a valued part of their recovery plans. Messages of inclusion have the potential to resonate even more strongly with LGBTQ+ travelers now.”

The survey also focused on the likelihood of LGBTQ+ individuals choosing a variety of travel-related activities in the next six months, again showcasing strong willingness to travel and the diversity of the LGBTQ+ travel market:

48% are likely/very likely to stay in a hotel or resort

57% are likely/very likely to take a domestic leisure trip

34% are likely/very likely to stay in a vacation home, condo or rental apartment

29% are likely/very likely to take an international leisure trip

20% are likely/very likely to visit an amusement park

21% are likely/very likely to take a group trip

13% are likely/very likely to take a cruise

45% are likely/very likely to take a short-haul flight (3 hours or less)

35% are likely/very likely to take a medium-haul flight (3-6 hours)

27% are likely/very likely to take a long-haul flight (6 hours or more)

33% are likely/very likely to attend an LGBTQ+ Pride Event

The IGLTA Post Covid-19 LGBTQ+ Travel Survey was conducted between 16 April and 12 May 2020 through the association’s global network, including members and media partners, with support from the IGLTA Foundation. The responses came from 14,658 individuals around the world who identity as LGBTQ+.

• 77% of respondents identify as gay; 6% lesbian; 12% bisexual

• 79% of respondents are between the ages of 25 and 64

• 88% of respondents identify as men; 8% as women and 2% as transgender

