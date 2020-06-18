Facial coverings now mandatory in Florida Keys

In an effort to minimize transmission of coronavirus, the Florida Keys’ county governing body unanimously passed an ordinance making facial coverings mandatory throughout the island chain.

The Monroe County Commission Wednesday afternoon decreed that facial coverings must be worn by all residents and visitors while in business establishments and other public settings where there is a roof overhead.

It is not mandated to wear a mask while in a lodging room or vacation rental.

The ordinance also permits restaurant and bar patrons to remove their masks while seated and eating or drinking and allows those working out in gyms to remove their face coverings while actively exercising, provided there is at least six feet of distance from the closest person.

The ruling recommends that everyone over 6 years old carry a mask with them whenever they are away from home and that they wear masks wherever they come within six feet of another person, even in an outdoor setting.

A face covering must shield the nose and mouth and may include a face mask, homemade mask or other cloth, silk or linen covering such as a scarf, bandana, handkerchief or similar covering.

