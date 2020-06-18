When Sandals Resorts Adopts a School, It Adopts the Community

When Gordon “Butch” Stewart opened his first Sandals Resort, he had one very important mandate: the resort would be required to adopt a school in the community. Team members were to care for it and ensure that the facilities and students had what was needed to be successful. That was more than thirty years ago, and the beginning of a corporate commitment to community and a tradition of service that Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has nurtured.

“We have the resources, therefore, the responsibility to act,” says Stewart, Chairman and Founder of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts.

Today, every resort under the Sandals Resorts InternationaI banner is required to adopt schools and in some cases entire communities to ensure that the messages of health, safety, environmental concern, community, and opportunity are shared as much as possible. From helping to provide new computer labs and building additional classrooms to giving scholarships for academically bright but needy students and hosting career days, SRI resort teams continually provide mentorship and share their knowledge and resources with their Caribbean neighbors.

In 2007, Sandals Resorts earned the Condé Nast Traveler World Savers Award for the Adopt-A-School program and their work in the Caribbean communities. For more than 25 years, Condé Nast has recognized the world’s best hotels, cruise ships, and airlines.

World-renowned Sandals and Beaches Resorts has transformed from one brand and one resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, to become one of the most well-known and award-winning hospitality names in the world. With 5 brands and 24 properties in 7 countries including Antigua, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, and Turks and Caicos, Sandals and Beaches Resorts is the undisputed leader of Caribbean vacation experiences and remains fiercely committed to the region, dedicating itself to innovative resort development that in the words of Chairman and Founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart, “exceed expectations” for guests, associates, and the people who call the Caribbean home.

