Stranded on Lufthansa: No more!

Return flight guarantee for all customers

For this reason, Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines are offering not only flexible re-booking options but also a basic return flight guarantee on all European routes and thus additional security. The return flight guarantee applies to all customers regardless of the fare booked. They will be taken back to Germany, Austria or Switzerland with Lufthansa Group airlines – if necessary also by a repatriation flight.

All-round carefree package for Economy Classic and Business Saver fares

In addition, the Economy Classic and Business Saver fares on European routes will be extended in cooperation with the AXA Partners insurance by additional attractive guarantee components to form an “all-round carefree package”. In case, travelers are not allowed to enter the country of destination, due to high temperatures for example, or if a quarantine at the destination becomes necessary after a corona virus test, the insurance will cover the costs of the quarantine or medical return transport. In addition, in cooperation with AXA, the fare offers the opportunity to make use of a medical consultation by telephone and to talk to a German-speaking doctor via video call. Additional hotel costs due to possible quarantine or transport costs are also covered, for example if the return flight departs from another airport in the holiday country. Even cancellation costs for unused hotel stays and excursions are reimbursed.

Fastest possible return flights for Economy Flex and Business Flex fares

Finally, the Economy and Business Flex fares on European routes are extended with the “Bring me Home Now” option. Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines customers will be guaranteed to be flown home as quickly as possible with the airlines of the Lufthansa Group. On request, they will be carried on the next bookable Lufthansa Group flight and returned to Germany, Austria or Switzerland. Rebooking on an earlier return flight is always free of charge. There are neither rebooking fees nor a fare difference.

“We have been talking to many customers in recent weeks in order to better understand the needs but also concerns surrounding travel in times of Corona”, says Christina Foerster, Member of the Board Customer & Corporate Responsibility, “With this new and so far unique offer, we want to help ensure that our guests can spend their summer holidays in Europe as carefree as possible”.

The additional options in the above-mentioned fares will be available from 25 June and until the end of August via direct sales channels in the Lufthansa Group’s home markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. All journeys with a return flight date up to the end of January 2021 are covered, whereby the fares will not become more expensive, but will be extended to include the above-mentioned services free of charge for the customer.

