Wyndham Hotels & Resorts elevates presence in Japan

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, today announced the continued expansion of its portfolio in Japan, converting two hotels to its Wyndham Grand and Wyndham Garden brands: the 60-room, all suite, Wyndham Grand Awashima and 95-room, all suite, Wyndham Garden Nagaizumi.

Both hotels, which have recently undergone upgrades, mark the debut of their brands in the country and make Wyndham the first global hotel company to expand into the emerging destinations of Awashima and Nagaizumi. They also further elevate Wyndham’s larger portfolio across the Asia Pacific region, which consists of more than 1,700 hotels across 12 brands including Ramada by Wyndham, Days Inn by Wyndham and TRYP by Wyndham, among others.

“These newest openings are indicative of the long-term potential we see in Japan and reinforce Wyndham’s continued commitment to bringing our globally recognized brands to key markets around the world. Awashima and Nagaizumi are both beautiful destinations with a wealth of natural and historical wonders for visitors to explore, making them the perfect addition to our growing global portfolio and our award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program,” said Joon Aun Ooi, president, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“The introduction of the Wyndham Grand and Wyndham Garden brands in Japan further reinforces our commitment to making hotel travel possible for all. We believe travelers will continue to seek out unique experiences and destinations, and our expanding presence in Japan will enable us to welcome new generations of guests to enjoy all that Wyndham has to offer,” said Andy Flaig, head of development, South East Asia and Pacific Rim, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham Grand Awashima, formerly known as the Awashima Hotel, is a Mediterranean-style resort hotel located on the tranquil island of Awashima. Set against the backdrop of Mount Fuji, the property boasts 60 suites with spectacular ocean views. Located away from the hustle and bustle of the city, guests will enjoy an array of facilities, including an outdoor onsen, a concert hall and a wide range of dining options, including restaurants that specialize in local dishes using fresh ingredients from Shizuoka Prefecture.

Wyndham Garden Nagaizumi, formerly known as Nagaizumi Garden, features 95 suites with traditional Japanese or contemporary styles, all equipped with kitchenettes. Situated on the gentle slopes of Mount Ashitaka, guests are surrounded by panoramic views of Numazu City and Suruga Bay. Enveloped in lush greenery, visitors can bathe in the Momozawa natural onsen, which contains vanadium from Mount Fuji, while travelers with pets will be delighted to know that the hotel is pet-friendly and even has a dog café, Blue Bird.

All of Wyndham’s hotels and resorts in Japan participate in Wyndham Rewards, the world’s most generous rewards program with thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights, gift cards, merchandise and more.

