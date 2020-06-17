1,225 flights cancelled in Beijing today over new COVID-19 spike

1.255 airline flights were cancelled at two international airports in Beijing, Shoudou and Daxing.

According to news reports, cancellations were due to a new outbreak of COVID-19.

Earlier, Beijing officials raised the emergency ‘level’ in China’s capital city and announced the increase of emergency response preparedness degree .

As of tonight, 615 flight arrivals (67.14%) and 640 flight departures (68.38%) were canceled at two major national airports.

