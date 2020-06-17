Egypt: International flights will fully resume on July 1

Egyptian authorities announced that the country wi ll fully resume inbound and outbound international air traffic starting on July 1, 2020.

The announcement was made Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation Mohammed Manar Inaba.

According to the minister, this decision applies not only to resort areas, but also to Cairo and the airport of Burg el-Arab near Alexandria.

Prior to this, the Egyptian government reported that from the beginning of July inbound tourism will resume in the tourist provinces that were least affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the resorts of South Sinai and the provinces of the Red Sea and Matruh (Mediterranean Sea).

Earlier, Egyptian authorities decided to extend the restrictions imposed due to the spread of COVID-19 until the end of June. Thus, the ban on visiting beaches and parks continues to apply in the country. A curfew also remains.

