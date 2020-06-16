20 Indian and 43 Chinese soldiers killed in India-China border clashes

According to Indian news reports, as many as 43 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) servicemen have been killed or injured in the clashes with Indian Army over Galwan Valley, which took place on Monday and Tuesday.

Beijing has not confirmed any reports of its casualties so far.

At least 20 Indian Army soldiers have died in clashes with the Chinese forces over disputed region north of Kashmir claimed by both Beijing and New Delhi. Beijing has not confirmed any reports of its casualties.

The Indian Army initially confirmed the death of one officer and two soldiers, but issued an official statement on Tuesday evening adding that the seventeen soldiers who had been critically injured were “exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain” and succumbed to their wounds. “Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had agreement at higher level been scrupulously followed by Chinese side,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said, blaming the clashes on the “attempt by Chinese side to unilaterally change status quo there.”

“This is goodwill from Beijing,” tweeted Hu Xijin, editor in chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, adding that “the Chinese side doesn’t want people of the two countries to compare the casualties number so to avoid stoking public mood.”

“I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it,” Hu added.